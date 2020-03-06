David Thurman Sisson, 92, died March 4, 2020.
Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel on Monday, March 9, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 2. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery under the direction of Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
Mr. Sisson was born on Feb. 28, 1928, in Okolona and reared in Columbus by the late John Thurman Sisson and Ethel Reifus Sisson. After serving in the Army Air Force at Yokota, Japan, from 1946-49, he graduated from Mississippi State College (now Mississippi State University) in 1952 and entered the banking business. He is also a graduate of Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking and Harvard Business School. He retired from Deposit Guaranty National Bank, formerly First National Bank of Laurel, where he served as vice chairman, previously as president.
Mr. Sisson was predeceased by his parents; brother James Daniel “Dan” Sisson; and his sister-in-law Sissie Sisson.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Hambrick Sisson; daughters Leslye Planch and her husband Barry of Madison and Miriam “Mimi” and her husband Brian and their children Kathryn and Sam of Dallas, Texas; and one son, John David Sisson. He is also survived by his step-granddaughter Danielle Planch Leggett and her husband Josh and their children Aili and Norah; and step-grandson Brian Planch.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Mr. Sisson’s devoted caregivers for the past several years, Deborah Nicholson, Julia Evan, Liz Arrington, Daphne Moore, Betty Bolton and Elizabeth Matthews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 833 W 6th St., Laurel, MS 39440 or Laurel-Jones County Library, 530 Commerce St., Laurel, MS 39440 or your favorite charity.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.