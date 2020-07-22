David V. Bennett passed away in Jones County on July 19, 2020.
He was born in Picayune on Jan. 29, 1942 to David Bennett and Elouise Fagan.
David was a veteran of the Navy and also worked as a truck driver and a mechanic before he became disabled in his early 40s. He was a widower who enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his children, as well as his four-legged kids.
He is preceded in death by his wife Juliet Cheramie; mother Eloise Fagan; father David Bennett; and all of his siblings as well as many other loved ones.
He is survived by his beloved dogs Radar, Ginger and Jethro; his children David Bennett Jr. (Penny), Eva Easterling and John Bennett; grandchildren Darla Davis, Jesse Davis, Justin Yancey, Rebel Bennett, Ashley Thomas, Erika Hallinan, Christian Bennett, Gabriel Bennett and Gillian Bennett; great-grandchildren Alora, John, Roman, Lucy, Emily and Forest; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his longtime confidants, as well Wayne Price, Sandy Ellspermann and Becky Davis.
Pinehaven Funeral Home of Hattiesburg is in charge of the arrangements.
