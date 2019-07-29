David “Adrian” Warren, born Aug. 11, 1940 in Jones County, passed away on July 28, 2019 at the age of 78.
Mr. Warren was a self-employed contractor and a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel, where he attended the Adult IV Men’s Sunday school class. He was active in the Christian Food Mission, American Red Cross, American Legion, and La Société des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux. He was also a Mason and Shriner.
He was preceded in death by his parents David Otis Warren and Ferrol Ivey Roberson Warren; sister Marianne Warren Hilbun; brother-in-law Denson Hilbun; and infant brother Billy Ray Warren.
Survivors include his son Michael Warren (Kerrie) of Hattiesburg; two daughters, Terre Warren Smith (Orma) of Corinth and Tay Warren Baucum (Zeb) of Soso; grandchildren Madelyn Baucum, Zeb V. “Zeke” Baucum IV, Caroline Baucum Blackwell (Tyler), Stennett Smith, Hack Smith, Reilly Warren, Zachary Bermond and Bryson Warren; great-grandchildren Grace Blackwell and Kate Blackwell; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 1. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the service will be at 11. Private interment will follow. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Faith First Fund at First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 2636, Laurel, MS 39441.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
