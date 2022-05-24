David Wayne Bohannon, 62, of Laurel passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at his residence in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, March 1, 1960, in Laurel.
Mr. Bohannon graduated from Northeast Jones High School, Class of 1978. After graduating from Northeast Jones, he was employed with Illinois Central Railroad. David was employed for more than 30 years at Howard Industries of Laurel. He was the former owner of ServiceMaster of Laurel.
David enjoyed fishing, grilling, being with his friends at the American Legion and of all things, going to work. He will be remembered for his joking personality, his love for food, binge watching Law and Order SVU, sports, wrestling and his love for his family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 25, from 2-3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Memorial services will be at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Brother Shannon Slover will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Aubrey Joe and Jean Norwood Bohannon; brother Dennis Joe Bohannon; and grandmothers Bernice Simon and Thelma A. Stiburek.
Survivors include his sons Aubrey Earl Bohannon of Aberdeen, Wash., David Andrew Bohannon (Calah) of Ellisville, Brian Austin Bohannon (Georgia) of Seal Beach, Calif., and Benjamin Lance Bohannon (Hannah) of Laurel; daughter Maribeth Bohannon Bracey (Jacob) of Lumberton; grandchildren Brenna, Aiden and Lucas Bohannon; and sisters Diane Smith (Kirk) of Laurel and Donna Buckley (Joe) of Vancleave.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Tucker, Phillip Hutto and Dwight Collins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bohannon Family Memorial Scholarship through the Northeast Jones High School Alumni Association, 68 Northeast Drive, Laurel, MS 39443 or the American Legion, VFW Laurel 1108 North 9th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
