Davy Lee Russum, 74, of Ovett died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 22, 1944 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 22, from 9-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 11 at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Mount Olive Methodist Church Cemetery in Ovett. Brother Rodney Smith will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Archie Russum; and mother Agnes Russum.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years Sue Russum; sons Gregg Russum (Shanda) and Mark Russum (Darla); grandson Joseph Russum; and brother Jerry Russum.
Pallbearers will be Joey Walters, Tad Walters, Robert Russum, Keith Culpepper, David Barrett and Justin Belcher.
