Dawson Williams went to his heavenly home on May 30, 2019 at the age of 17.
He was preceded in death by his father Clay Hamil and nana Patricia Anderson.
He is survived by his parents Troy and Crystal Anderson; brothers Brett Anderson, Chris Anderson, Devin Williams and JC Anderson; sisters Elizabeth Freeman, Emily Hamil, Crysta Anderson and Kayla Hamil; and grandparents Randle and Elva Williams, Latrell Anderson, Gary Hamil Sr., and Linda Beech.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Friday, June 7, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at Memory Chapel Saturday at 1 p.m. with burial following in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Allen McCord will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Devin Williams, Brett Anderson, Michael Williams, Austin Dykes, Donovan Dykes and David Ratcliff.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Cotton and Cody Crandall.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
"Always Keep Smiling"
