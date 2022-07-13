Dayne Edward Haltom, Laurel pharmacist and artist, passed from this life on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Laurel.
An avid fisherman, Dayne loved being at their mountain retreat in Maggie Valley, N.C., found near streams filled with trout. Dayne was a man of many passions, all stemming from his keen awareness of the natural world. He loved hunting and observing nature at the King Tree Farm in Heidelberg. Dayne lent his expertise in construction for eco-friendly projects that benefited his friends and family. He was a proficient landscape painter, wood carver and natural materials artisan, as well as an expert in metalworking. Dayne loved Southwestern food, particularly those featuring authentic Tex-Mex recipes, and he was a specialist in outdoor cooking.
Dayne received his undergraduate degree and pharmacy degrees from the University of Houston. He owned and later sold The Prescription House pharmacy in Houston before coming to Laurel in 1985 as pharmacy supervisor at South Central Regional Medical Center.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Mississippi Pharmacy Association, lifetime member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and a long-time patron to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
Dayne Haltom was born in Port Arthur, Texas, on May 20, 1947, and grew up in Nederland, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Guy T. and Elsie Haltom, and brother Guy T. Haltom III.
Dayne is survived by his wife Jean King Haltom; daughter Jayne Haltom Goodman and husband Matthew of Houston, Texas; son Dayne Haltom Jr. and wife Elisha of Laurel; daughter Ann Rainey Haltom Propst and husband Charles of Denver; grandchildren Elle and Gwen Goodman, Devon Haltom, Louis and Gwendolyn Propst; sister Kathy Haltom and partner Shelley Vandegrift of Santa Fe, N.M.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kay and Lewis Hall of Sarasota, Fla.; sister-in-law Gigi Haltom of Dallas; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to MD Anderson for Cancer Research in Houston, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel or to the givers’ charity of choice.
