Dayton Sauer Cotten, infant, of the Myrick Community passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born Monday, May 20, 2019 in Waynesboro.
Visitation was Sunday at Ellisville Funeral Home and funeral services followed. Pastor Jason Capers officiated the services. Burial followed in Ellisville City Cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his parents Brian Cotten and Kimmie Herrington; brothers Hunter Cotten, Bentley Skipper and Kendall "Ray Ray" Cotten; grandparents James R. Cotton of the Myrick Community, Amanda West (Albert "Skip") of Glade and Christy Pitts of Pendorff; uncles and aunts Kevin Cotten of Myrick, Keith Cotten of Glade, Buddy West of Sandersville, Nancy Waites (Leo) of Myrick and Amanda Weekly (Tony) of Tuckers Crossing.
Pallbearers were James Kevin Cotten and Keith Cotten.
Noah Cotten served as honorary pallbearer.
