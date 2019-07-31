Dealia B. Jenkins, 80, passed from this life on July 30, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Jenkins was born in Ellisville on Dec. 1, 1938. Prior to retirement, she was employed with Piggly Wiggly as a bookkeeper.
Family members preceding her in death were her parents Hunter Beard and Mattie Lou Lowe Beard; and her husband James Earl Jenkins Sr.
Those surviving her are her son Butch Jenkins (Katherine) and daughter Jeannie Spradley, all of Laurel; sister Shirley Hill of Ellisville; grandchildren Matxie Harris, Khiron Harris (Sara Claire) and Maegan Bumpus (Neal); great-grandchildren, Brittany, Karlen, Olivia, Mattalyn, Liam, Archer, Hudson, Beckett, Nori Grace, Rosaleigh and Waylon; and great-great-grandchildren Mason, Marcey and McKenzie.
Graveside services will be at Ellisville Cemetery on Thursday, Aug.1, at 4 p.m. Rev. Hiram Eaves will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Joe Everett, Dwayne Walters, John Beard, Kirk Walters, Neal Bumpus and Thomas Spradley.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
