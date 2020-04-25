Dean Edward Pitts, 81, of Laurel passed away on April 24, 2020.Mr. Pitts enjoyed woodworking and fishing during his life and was a member of Goodwill Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents James Dent and Callie Irene Dickerson Pitts; son Ronnie; two brothers, Cecil Pitts and Ray Pitts; and one sister, Betty Maxcey.He is survived by his wife of 59 years Ava Pitts; his son Ricky (Jennifer) Pitts; and two grandchildren, Winston Pitts and Nikki Pitts.Graveside services for Mr. Pitts will be Monday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Ricky Pitts, Randy Watson, Leslie Ladner, Stacy Chancellor, Larry Fitzgerald and Craig Lowery.Brother Steve Ellis and Brother Wayne Hebert will officiate.To view and sign online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
