Deana E. Dearman, 55, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Thursday, April 21, 1966, in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Calhoun Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother Leon Carmichael will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was a member of First Baptist Calhoun. Deana loved helping people and spending time with her family, including her nieces and nephews. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father Mike "Junior" Dearman; and seven aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her mother Wiladean Jenkins (Stephen); brothers Chris Dearman (Erin) and Michael Dearman; nieces and nephews Peyton Dearman, Kylee Dearman, Kayden Dearman, Brandy Bridenbacker, Wyndell Dearman and Michelle Dearman; aunts Bobbie Noland (Thomas), Cherrie Dearman, Dorothy James (William) and Barbara Gardner; and uncle S.R. Dearman.
Pallbearers will be Peyton Dearman, Chris Dearman, Michael Dearman, Brandon Gardner and Rickey Brooks
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.