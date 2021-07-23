Adrian Danielle Gordon Fayard, born April 17, 1991, passed away on July 19, 2021. She was born in Laurel. Visitation for Adrian will be at Journey Church on Friday, July 23, from noon to 2 p.m. with her funeral to follow. A graveside service will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
