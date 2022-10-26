Mr. Albert Lee McDonald Sr., 86, passed Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Christ’s Church of Laurel. Interment will be immediately after in Greater Beaver Meadow Church cemetery. A public viewing will be from 8-10 a.m. at Christ’s Church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.