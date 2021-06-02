Alice Faye Barnes, 83, of Ellisville, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. A walk-through visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral directors and family will depart after. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
