Alma Jean Ray, 53, of Heidelberg passed away on Feb. 24, 2023 at Care Center of Laurel. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. today (Thursday) at Greater Beaver Meadow Missionary Baptist Church in Heidelberg followed by the funeral at 11 at the church. Gilmore’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A guest registry is available at www.gilmoresfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.