Angela Darlene Byrd, 51, of Laurel passed away, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her residence in Laurel. Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, from noon to 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home and the funeral will be at 1. Burial will be in Myrick Cemetery. Brother Brandon Wilson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
