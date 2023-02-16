Anne Myrtle Watts, 91, of Soso passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at Shepherd`s Cove Hospice in Albertville, Ala. Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon Lebanon Baptist Church in Laurel. a funeral service will follow at noon and burial will be in Lebanon Baptist Church cemetery.Brother Ken Riley and Brother Harold Floyd will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
