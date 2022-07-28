Annie Laurel Phillips Nixon of Milwaukee passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Milwaukee. A graveside service will be Monday at 3 p.m. at Lawrence Bounds Cemetery in Heidelberg. A walk-through visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel, which is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
