Annie Lee Hicks, 70, of Taylorsville died on Oct. 18, 2020 in Kenner, La. Graveside services will be on Monday, Oct. 26, at Moring Star Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
