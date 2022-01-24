Annie Newell, 90, of Bay Springs died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2022 at her residence. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 29, from 11:30 a.m. o noon at Bay Springs Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. at Jon Devine Cemetery in Bay Springs. Bay Springs Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.