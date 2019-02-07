Annie Willis, 72, of Brookhaven died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in Oschner Medical Center in Metairie, La.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Alexander Junior High School Auditorium in Brookhaven. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Brookhaven.Visitation will be Friday from noon to 5 at the funeral home, as well as with the family present from 6-7 p.m. at Mary Temple COGIC in Brookhaven. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tylerfuneralhome.com.
