Audrey LaNell "Nell" Mazzanti passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the age of 87. A private Rosary and funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Immaculate Conception Church followed by a 12:30 public graveside service at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Father Ignacio Jiminez and Father Emmanuel Subaar will officiate.
