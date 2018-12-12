Barbara Ann Moody, 67, of Heidelberg died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at her home. The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at New Beaver Meadow Baptist Church in Heidelberg with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Pastor Curtis Walker will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Gilmore Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
