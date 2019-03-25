Mrs. Barbara Bender passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Burial will be immediately following in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at 1 p.m. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
