Barbara Jean Phillips Ainsworth, 71, of Laurel passed Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Wesley Merit Health in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 4, from 9-11 at Ellisville Funeral Home with the service to follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Union Line Cemetery. Rev. Robby Johnson will officiate. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
