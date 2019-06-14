Bertha Louise Graves, 58, of Taylorsville died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Old Palestine Missionary Baptist Church in Taylorsville (Hebron). Burial will be in the church cemetery. Services of remembrance, reflection and release will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, at Calvary Baptist Church, 143 Central Ave. in Laurel. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
