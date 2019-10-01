Bishop Bilbo Cooley passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at South Central Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Sandersville at 2 p.m. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be immediately following at Cooley Cemetery. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sign an online guestbook at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.