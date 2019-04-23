Bobbie Lee Rhodes passed away on April 18, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 27, at Christian Valley Baptist Church in Laurel at 2 p.m. Interment will be immediately following in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be from 12:01-2 p.m. at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.ChapelOfAngelFH.net.
