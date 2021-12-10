Bobby Roy Chambers passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. at St. Elmo Baptist Church. Interment will be immediately following at Nora Davis Cemetery. The casket will be closed at the start of the service and will not be reopened. To view Mr. Chambers, it must be done before the family enters the church. Once the family enters, the casket will be closed and will not be reopened. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
