Infant Cameron Manuel of Laurel passed away at home on Sept. 22, 2022. A funeral service will be at Faith Sanctuary of Praise on Thursday, Sept. 29, at noon. Interment will follow in Brock Cemetery in Shubuta. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
