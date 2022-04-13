Charles Walker, 66, of Laurel passed away on April 2, 2022. A graveside service will be Saturday, April 16, at noon at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. at the cemetery. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
