Christina Nicole Moore 43 died August 7 2022 at home.Funeral will be 1:00 p.m.at Mt.Bethel M.B. church in SoSo Ms on August 13 2022.Family Hours will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. August 13 2022 at the church.Young's Funeral Home in charge.
