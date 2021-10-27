Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.