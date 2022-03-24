Mr. Clarence Samson Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. A graveside service will be Saturday, March 26, at noon at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Heidelberg. Interment will follow the service. A walk-through visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
