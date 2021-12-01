Mrs. Colevia James, 69, of Vossburg passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Gilmore’s Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter Cemetery in Vossburg. An online guestbook can be signed at www.gilmorefuneralhome.com. Gilmore’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
