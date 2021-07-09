Cornelius Montel Lott, 28, of Taylorsville died on July 4, 2021 in Dallas. A graveside service will be Friday, July 16, at 1 p.m. at Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Viewing will be Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at Young's Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. Burial at Mississippi VA Cemetery in Newton.
