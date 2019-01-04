Curtis Dozier, 81, of Laurel died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Meridian. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home in Laurel. Burial will be in William Chapel Church Cemetery in Paulding. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.