SPC Dakoda Scott Peacock, 21, of Laurel passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. A graveside service will be Wednesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery with burial to follow. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be his military brothers. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
