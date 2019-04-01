Deitra “Dee Dee” L. McMillan, 57, of Soso, died unexpectedly in her home March 27, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Missionary Church on Oak Park Boulevard in Laurel with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Booth Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
