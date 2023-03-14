Mrs. Delois Buxton, 75, of Heidelberg passed away at Specialty Hospital of Meridian on March 8, 2023. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at Gilmore’s Funeral Home in Heidelberg and noon-1 p.m. Saturday at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Heidelberg followed by the funeral service immediately afterward. Gilmore’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A guest registry is available at www.gilmoresfuneralhome.com.
