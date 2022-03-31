Delores Walley, 87, of Soso passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Station Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Covington County. Brother Ricky Edwards and Brother Bryan Beech will officiate. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
