Mr. Derrick McCarty, 46, of Rex, Ga., passed away on June 24, 2022 at Piedmont Henry Hospital. Visitation will be Thursday June 30, from 9-10 a.m. at Gilmore’s Funeral Home in Heidelberg and a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. at Mount Jordan United Methodist Cemetery in Pachuta. Gilmore’s Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Visit the guestbook at www.gilmoresfuneralhome.com.
