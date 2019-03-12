Dessra Ree Roney, 95, of Ellisville passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, from 5-8 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Ellisville First Assembly of God with burial to follow in Oak Bowery Cemetery. Brother Kenny Morris, Brother Andy Stringfellow and Brother Glenn Shoemake will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
