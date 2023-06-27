Domonique Barshay Evans, 35, of Laurel passed away on June 23, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital. A service will be Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Sandersville. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Jerusalem Baptist Church in Heidelberg. Young's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
