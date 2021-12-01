Don Crocker, 97, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at Covington County Hospital in Collins. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 2, from 9-11 a.m. at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel and the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Brent Benson and Brother Troy Hobson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
