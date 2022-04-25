Donald Clayton, 86, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at his residence in Ellisville. A graveside services will be Monday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Johnny Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com
