Doris Hopkins, 99, of Ellisville died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 7, from 1-2 p.m. and the funeral will be at 2 at Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Justin Rhodes and Brother Jerry East will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
