Ms. Dorothy Lee Bester Magee passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be at Morning Star Baptist Church on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Interment will be immediately following in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church on Saturday. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge are in charge of the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net.
