Dorothy M. Jacobs Cooley, born Aug. 9, 1928 in Scott County, passed away at Jones County Rest Home surrounded by family and friends.Visitation will be Wednesday at Ellisville Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.with the service to follow. Burial will be in Jordan Cemetery in Ellisville. Rev. Randy McHan and Rev. Greg Gavin will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
