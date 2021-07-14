Dorothy Miller, 70, of Laurel died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at Sweet Hope M.B. Church with burial in Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3-5 p.m. in the chapel of Brown Mortuary, which is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.